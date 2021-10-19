Bloodshot Records Office Closing Permanently, Co-Founder Rob Miller Steps Down

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — After more than 25 years, Rob Miller, co-founder of the influential Chicago-based indie label Bloodshot Records, announced he is exiting the company.

Label co-founder Rob Miller penned a long farewell letter posted to the label’s website and social media announcing that he’s stepping away from the label and noting that this “phase” of the label is coming to an end, suggesting that it may continue as a going concern.

However, the label’s website also noted that their office has permanently closed, though they will still be processing orders for “the time being.”

Miller also called on fans to continue to support the label’s artists “in any way you can.”

The label, founded in 1993 by Miller, Nan Warshaw, and Eric Babcock, has provided a platform for numerous roots, punk, and rock artists, including William Elliot Whitmore, Justin Townes Earle, Bobby Bare Jr., the Bottle Rockets and numerous others.

However, Warshaw was forced to step back from day-to-day involvement with the label in 2019 amid allegations from former label artist Lydia Loveless, who claimed that she suffered years of harassment by Warshaw’s domestic partner Mark Panick.

Since then, the label appears to have been embroiled in legal challenges and in 2020, the label’s staff released a statement detailing Miller’s attempt to buy Warshaw’s 50% stake in the label.

According to the statement, Warshaw was unable to provide “crucial” documents, including payments to artists, and that royalty payments “appeared to be either inaccurate, incomplete, or calculated using methods that differ from those mandated by the recording contracts.”

The statement from the label staff added that “the amount of royalties we believe are due to artists and songwriters at this point in time is considerable and we have expressed frustration, disappointment, and skepticism at the lack of progress.”

“From the beginning, the plan has been for Miller to buy Warshaw’s 50% share in the company. However, it is our understanding that due to the fact that Miller cannot pay ‘fair market value,’ Warshaw and Miller have come to an agreement, of which the stipulations are confidential, that states the catalog will be put up for sale to third-party buyers.”

At time of publication, Warshaw did not respond to requests for comment.