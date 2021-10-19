Max MacClennen Named SVP Of Operations At Brooklyn Made Presents

Brooklyn Made Presents has appointed former Live Nation concert exec Max MacClennen as Senior Vice President of Operations.

In his new role at Brooklyn Made Presents, MacClennen will oversee all production as well as operations for the company’s portfolio including their new, branded, 500-capacity concert venue in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood.

A veteran of the New York music scene and large scale music production, MacClennen previously served as Director of Production but his resume also includes stints at NYC venues such as Brooklyn Flea, Smorgasburg, and the Bryant Park Winter Village, before becoming the Production Manager at SummerStage in Central Park.

As the Director of Production at Live Nation, MacClennen led the production of thousands of events annually, including at high profile venues such as Barclays Center and Carnegie Hall.

He also co-designed, built, and managed The Rooftop at Pier 17, an open-air venue in Manhattan’s Seaport District that opened in 2018.

“Anthony and I met at Live Nation and have always worked really well together,” commented MacClennen. “We’ve always agreed that in order to sustainably grow the economy of our industry, the focus has to be on the artists, the fans, and the live music – and not on the organizations that back those entities. That’s the concept that Anthony brought over and that we’re trying to build with Brooklyn Made Presents.”

According to Brooklyn Made, MacClennen played a key role in the design and build-out of the company’s new concert venue in Bushwick, which opened its doors officially on September 30th.

Located at 428 Troutman Street, the 500-capacity venue features lighting design by Jeremy Roth (Wilco, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mazzy Star) and sound by D&B Audiotechnik, including the Soundscape 3D object-mixing and room emulation platform.

“This venue is truly the headquarters for Brooklyn Made Presents,” commented President and CEO Anthony Makes. “Myself and my partner Kelly Winrich wanted to create the most amazing club and I know we’ve accomplished this with Brooklyn Made. The bells and whistles with this place are so far ahead of anything we’ve ever seen and we know – every single artist and fan that comes here – is going to be blown away by the experience.”