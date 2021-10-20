Live Nation And Mushroom Touring Announce Play On Victoria

MELBOURNE, Victoria (CelebrityAccess) — Mushroom Touring Group has teamed up with Live Nation Australia and the government of Victoria to announce Play On Victoria, a brand-new live music event to celebrate a return to major live events in the state.

Set for October 30th at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, the one-day concert will feature some of Victoria’s favorite home-grown musicians, including King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Amyl and The Sniffers, Baker Boy, Vika & Linda, and Grace Cummings and Her Band.

With space for 4,000, the ‘COVIDSafe Test Event’ will require full vaccination to attend with fans required to register their vaccination status with the Services Victoria app prior to entry.

As well, attendees will be required to remain masked during the concert and the venue will be divided into zones, intended to prevent crowd congestion and allow for social distancing during the event.

The concert will celebrate the end of the latest lockdown in Victoria. Melbourne, the largest city in Victoria, will end its 6th lockdown on Thursday as the Australian state approaches its 70% double dose vaccination target.

Tickets for the show will set you back $29.90 AUD.