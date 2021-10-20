Spotify Partners With Shopify To Give Artists Virtual ‘Merch Tables’

(Hypebot) — Spotify For Artists has now made it possible for all musicians to sell merch on their profile page with a new Shopify partnership.

The streamer’s existing deal with Merchbar was not available to most independent artists.

Many musicians already use Shopify to power their merch stores and services like Single Music offer tools to enhance their offering. If you’re not on Shopify yet, there’s a 90-day free trial to all Spotify artists signing up for the first time.

“For many fans, Spotify is the primary way they interact with an artists’ music, and we are excited to give artists a new way to capitalize on that moment,” said Camille Hearst, Head of Spotify for Artists. “The integration of Shopify’s powerful backend for powering commerce presents a significant step forward in our efforts to help artists maximize additional revenue streams and give them agency over their careers.”

How To Sell Merch On Spotify

Listing your merch on Spotify with Shopify is simple:

You’ll need admin access to your Spotify for Artists account and a Shopify store.

Log in to your Spotify for Artists dashboard on desktop, go to the “Profile” tab, and click “Merch” to get started.

From there, you’ll be able to choose the three items from your store you want to feature on your artist profile.

You can only link one Shopify store per artist and vice versa.

Spotify’s new merch offering is limited to three items.

During the beta period, Shopify merch will only be visible to Spotify users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K., and the U.S.