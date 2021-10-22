My Morning Jacket Release Their Latest Album, Schedule Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Indie rock band My Morning Jacket announced the release of their latest album along with the rescheduled dates for their first tour in more than 6 years.

The self-titled studio album, My Morning Jacket’s ninth, was released via ATO Records on two vinyl configurations: 2xLP Clear Vinyl featuring a gatefold jacket with artwork by Robert Beatty, custom inner-sleeves with lyrics, and digital download; and 2xLP 180-Gram Deluxe Colored Vinyl featuring cloudy blue and cloudy orange colored vinyl, deluxe foil gatefold jacket with artwork by Robert Beatty, 24” x 24” circular fold-out poster, custom inner-sleeves with lyrics, and digital download.

The album is available on digital streaming platforms as well as on CD for the diminishing cadre of Luddites still among us.

My Morning Jacket’s tour kicks off on Friday, October 29 from the Alabama Theater, and will be livestreamed via Nugs.net, My Morning Jacket’s Facebook Page, and YouTube. The tour includes additional stops at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, the Mission Ballroom in Denver, and the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, along with festivals such as Suwanee Hulaween, The Innings Festival, and Moon Crush in Miramar Beach, Florida.