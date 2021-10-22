Report: Rod Stewart’s Plea Deal In Misdemeanor Battery Case Falls Through

(CelebrityAccess) — British rock legend Rod Stewart and his son appear to be headed to trial on charges that they assaulted a security guard, after a plea agreement fell through.

During a hearing on Friday, Judge August Bonavita announced that a hearing to finalize details of a proposed plea agreement was canceled and both Stewarts are expected to go to trial for misdemeanor battery on January 25th, the Associated Press reported.

Stewart and his son Sean’s legal woes stem from a dispute during a 2019 New Year’s Eve party at a resort in Florida turned physical.

According to a police report obtained by People after the incident, witnesses told police that Sean Stewart pushed the security guard while Rod punched the security guard in the chest.

Security footage appeared to indicate that the Stewarts were the “primary aggressors” in the incident.

The Stewarts could face a maximum penalty of a year in jail but such a penalty is considered to be unlikely.