Ed Sheeran Has COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran revealed that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran announced via social media on Sunday.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house,” he added. “Apologies to anyone I’ve let down.”

The news of Sheeran’s COVID-19 infection comes just days before the release of his forthcoming studio album, “=” which is due on October 29th on Asylum/Atlantic.

Sheeran is also lined up for the +–=÷x Tour, a stadium run with dates scheduled for the UK, Ireland, and Europe starting in April 2022.