Sony Music Publishing To Administer Gregg Allman’s Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Publishing announced it has secured a deal with the estate of the late rock and blues legend Gregg Allman to administer his catalog of music.

The deal includes the lion’s share of Allman’s creative musical output during his time as a member of the legendary Allman Brothers Band, as well as songs he wrote during his career as a solo artist.

Some of Allman’s most recognizable hits include “Whipping Post,” “Melissa,” and “Midnight Rider” which he recorded with the Allman Brothers, along with solo albums such as 1973’s Laid Back, 1987’s I’m No Angel, and his GRAMMY nominated 2011 album Low Country Blues, produced by T-Bone Burnett.

“Gregg Allman is without a doubt one of the greatest rock and roll songwriters of all time. On behalf of all of us at Sony Music Publishing, we are honored to partner with his estate to support his incredible catalog, and we look forward to creating new opportunities for his songs,” said Sony Music Publishing President, Global Chief Marketing Officer Brian Monaco.

“I am very pleased to begin this partnership with Brian Monaco and the Sony Music Publishing team to build upon Gregg Allman’s legacy. I look forward to bringing his music to new generations of fans and inspiring audiences around the world,” added Allman’s longtime manager Michael Lehman.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.