Croatia’s Hideout Festival Returns For 2022

NOVALIA, Croatia (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Hideout Festival announced that after a two-year hiatus imposed by the pandemic, the festival will return to Croatia’s Zrce Beach in 2022.

Now in its 10th year, Hideout will take place from July 3-7 and feature five stages of music along with state of the art production.

The initial round of artists announced for Hideout 2022 includes CamelPhat, Sonny Fodera, Skream, Solardo, Fisher, Jamie Jones, TSHA, Jayda G, Krystal Klear, Arielle Free and Folamour.

Along with music, Hideout will also offer a full slate of watersports and aquatic activities, including banana boats, jet skis, pedalos, a bungee jump and massages on the beach.

Fans will also be able to rent quads, boats and pedalos in nearby Novalja.

Ticket Prices start at £149 + BF and can be reserved from October 28th for a £50 deposit at https://hideoutfestival.com.