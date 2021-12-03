Additional Panels Announced For A2IM’s Let’s Get Digital Summit

(CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music announced a round of additional panels and speakers ahead of the annual Let’s Get Digital Summit.

Now in its second year, the Let’s Get Digital Summit is scheduled to take place as a two-day online event from December 9-10. Aimed at the independent music community, the summit will seek to create opportunities between independent record labels, digital service providers, technology solutions, and other music industry professionals.

The 2021 edition of the summit will feature a series of online workshops, executive one-on-one networking sessions, panel discussions addressing music-tech topics, new technologies, and licensing solutions.

Notable topics for the summit include sync opportunities within the fitness tech space, unique ways to engage with fans outside of traditional platforms like social media and DSPs, and a series of “Lightning Talks” that will bring attendees behind the scenes of some of the largest digital marketing campaigns from A2IM membership this past year.

Panels for 2021 will include NFTs, with Jesse Kirshbaum (Dreamstage CMO/NUE Agency CEO) moderating a panel for NFTs: Are They Worth It For Independents?, which explores the opportunities that are available for independents in the NFT world. The panel features an artist-to-artist conversation between internationally-acclaimed dance artists Aluna (Mad Decent) and Barclay Crenshaw, a.k.a. Claude Von Stroke (Owner of Dirtybird Records), along with Chloe Jeniky, NFT/Marketing Manager at Mau5trap Recordings.

NFTs 360 will examine what NFTs are and how to get started in the digital space. The panel, moderated by A2IM CEO Richard James Burgess, features Rasty Turek, Founder and CEO of Pex, a leader in digital rights technology; as well as Paula Van Der Waerden, Co-Founder, Head of Partnerships at RCRDSHP, Bruno Guez, CEO at Revelator, and Joe Connors, Director of Strategy & Development at Dirtybird.

The Lightning Talk four-part series Digital Marketing/Fresh Takes goes behind the scenes of some of the most successful digital marketing campaigns in the independent music space this year. The series includes presentations from EMPIRE’s Moody Jones, (SVP of Digital & Creative) who oversees over 200 releases a month and helps artists navigate their digital rollouts, and Peter Kadin (VP of Marketing), a music industry expert with over a decade of experience in marketing, public relations, and content development, discussing how they worked to bring late R&B singer and actress Aaliyah to streaming services.

Additional speakers and panels will be announced in the lead-up to the summit.

The full list of announced panels and events for Let’s Get Digital 2021

CREATING GENDER PARITY IN MUSIC SPACE

Alyssa Mark – A2IM

Chissy Nkemere – Women in Music

Brooke Rascoff – Women in Music

FITTECH: ARE WE SWEATING TO YOUR MUSIC?

Lauren Pufpaf – Feed.FM

Kirt Debique – SyncFloor

GENDER IDENTIFICATION INITIATIVE – WHAT IS IT?

Monica Corton – Go To Eleven Entertainment

Maxie Gedge – Secretly Group

Mark Isherwood – DDEX

Andreea Magdalina – SheSaidSo

HOW DO YOU PLAN AROUND THE CREATIVE?

Robby Morris – Secretly Group

Sydney Hard – Mom+Pop

Tasha Stoute – MNRK

LIGHTNING TALK SERIES: DIGITAL MARKETING/FRESH TAKES

Dee Diaz – Reach Records

The Lightning Talk four-part series Digital Marketing/Fresh Takes goes behind the scenes of some of the most successful digital marketing campaigns in the independent music space this year. The series includes presentations from EMPIRE’s Moody Jones, (SVP of Digital & Creative) who oversees over 200 releases a month and helps artists navigate their digital rollouts, and Peter Kadin (VP of Marketing), a music industry expert with over a decade of experience in marketing, public relations, and content development, discussing how they worked to bring late R&B singer and actress Aaliyah to streaming services.

LOOKING BEYOND “LIKES”…WHAT NEW TOOLS ARE AVAILABLE TO ENGAGE WITH FANS OFF OF TRADITIONAL SOCIAL PLATFORMS?

Chandra Karp – Ingrooves

Amanda Colbenson – Ghostly

Arpan Deol – Renaissance

Bas Kruijssen – Kwettr

NO IN-HOUSE SYNC-REP? NO PROBLEM.

Jon Mizrachi – Bodega Sync

Lyle Hysen – Bankrobber Music/House Of Hassle/Rough Trade

Katrina Balcius – DISCO

Kirt Debique – SyncFloor

SHOW ME THE MONEY! WHAT ARE THE LATEST TRENDS IN FINTECH TO HELP YOU AND YOUR ARTISTS GET PAID?

Sarah Wefald – Stem

John Waupsh – Nerve.FM

Peter Sinclair – BeatBread

NFTs: Are They Worth It For Independents?

Jesse Kirshbaum – Dreamstage/NUE Agency

Aluna – Artist, Mad Decent

Claude Von Stroke – Artist and Owner, Dirtybird

Chloe Jeniky – Mau5trap Recordings

NFTs 360

Richard James Burgess – A2IM

Bruno Guez – Revelator

Rasty Turek – Pex

Paula Van Der Waerden – RCRDSHP

Joe Connors – Dirtybird

LET’S GET REAL: WHAT IT MEANS TO OWN YOUR DIGITAL FUTURE

Katie Alberts – Reach Records

Shannon Bradley – Merlin

Janely Fernandez – Merlin

Tomas Talarico – MOJO Latam

DOLBY

Ben Givarz – Dolby

Peter Berard – The Domino Recording Company

Emre Ramazanoglu – Dolby Atmos Mix Engineer, Jon Hopkins

Mert Ozcan – Producer, Engineer, Mixer; The Record House

THE BANDCAMP BREAKDOWN: INNOVATIONS AND PRACTICALITIES

Andrew Jervis – Director of Artists and Labels

Amir Nerukar – Hip-Hop Ambassador

Amelia Ideh – Manager, Artist Onboarding + Education

QOBUZ: YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Emmaline McCourt – Music Merchandiser

Rachel Silton – Acquisition & Marketing Manager

YOUTUBE: AN INTRODUCTION TO YOUTUBE SHORTS

David Krinsky – Head of U.S. Independent Label Relations

Kristine Mbadugha – Manager Independent Music Partnerships

Simone Davis – Global Shorts Music Program Manager

Jyoti Vaidee – Product Manager

Karthika Periyathambi – Product Manager

AMAZON MUSIC: PRODUCT UPDATES & MAXIMIZING OUR TOOLS

Danielle Giles – Indies PM / Label Relations

MDCP/ITA/COMMERCIAL SERVICE OVERVIEW AND ROLLOUT OF THE EXPORT MUSIC GUIDES 2021

Marisel Trespalacios – U.S. Department of Commerce

MDCP/ITA POLICY UPDATES

Rebecca Korff – U.S. Department of Commerce

Elliot Silverberg – U.S. Department of Commerce