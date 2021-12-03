Additional Panels Announced For A2IM’s Let’s Get Digital Summit

(CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music announced a round of additional panels and speakers ahead of the annual Let’s Get Digital Summit.
Now in its second year, the Let’s Get Digital Summit is scheduled to take place as a two-day online event from December 9-10. Aimed at the independent music community, the summit will seek to create opportunities between independent record labels, digital service providers, technology solutions, and other music industry professionals.
The 2021 edition of the summit will feature a series of online workshops, executive one-on-one networking sessions, panel discussions addressing music-tech topics, new technologies, and licensing solutions.
Notable topics for the summit include sync opportunities within the fitness tech space, unique ways to engage with fans outside of traditional platforms like social media and DSPs, and a series of “Lightning Talks” that will bring attendees behind the scenes of some of the largest digital marketing campaigns from A2IM membership this past year.
Panels for 2021 will include NFTs, with Jesse Kirshbaum (Dreamstage CMO/NUE Agency CEO) moderating a panel for NFTs: Are They Worth It For Independents?, which explores the opportunities that are available for independents in the NFT world. The panel features an artist-to-artist conversation between internationally-acclaimed dance artists Aluna (Mad Decent) and Barclay Crenshaw, a.k.a. Claude Von Stroke (Owner of Dirtybird Records), along with Chloe Jeniky, NFT/Marketing Manager at Mau5trap Recordings.
NFTs 360 will examine what NFTs are and how to get started in the digital space. The panel, moderated by A2IM CEO Richard James Burgess, features Rasty Turek, Founder and CEO of Pex, a leader in digital rights technology; as well as Paula Van Der Waerden, Co-Founder, Head of Partnerships at RCRDSHP, Bruno Guez, CEO at Revelator, and Joe Connors, Director of Strategy & Development at Dirtybird.
The Lightning Talk four-part series Digital Marketing/Fresh Takes goes behind the scenes of some of the most successful digital marketing campaigns in the independent music space this year. The series includes presentations from EMPIRE’s Moody Jones, (SVP of Digital & Creative) who oversees over 200 releases a month and helps artists navigate their digital rollouts, and Peter Kadin (VP of Marketing), a music industry expert with over a decade of experience in marketing, public relations, and content development, discussing how they worked to bring late R&B singer and actress Aaliyah to streaming services.
Additional speakers and panels will be announced in the lead-up to the summit.
The full list of announced panels and events for Let’s Get Digital 2021
CREATING GENDER PARITY IN MUSIC SPACE
Alyssa Mark – A2IM
Chissy Nkemere – Women in Music
Brooke Rascoff – Women in Music
FITTECH: ARE WE SWEATING TO YOUR MUSIC?
Lauren Pufpaf – Feed.FM
Kirt Debique – SyncFloor
GENDER IDENTIFICATION INITIATIVE – WHAT IS IT?
Monica Corton – Go To Eleven Entertainment
Maxie Gedge – Secretly Group
Mark Isherwood – DDEX
Andreea Magdalina – SheSaidSo
HOW DO YOU PLAN AROUND THE CREATIVE?
Robby Morris – Secretly Group
Sydney Hard – Mom+Pop
Tasha Stoute – MNRK
LIGHTNING TALK SERIES: DIGITAL MARKETING/FRESH TAKES
Dee Diaz – Reach Records
LOOKING BEYOND “LIKES”…WHAT NEW TOOLS ARE AVAILABLE TO ENGAGE WITH FANS OFF OF TRADITIONAL SOCIAL PLATFORMS?
Chandra Karp – Ingrooves
Amanda Colbenson – Ghostly
Arpan Deol – Renaissance
Bas Kruijssen – Kwettr
NO IN-HOUSE SYNC-REP? NO PROBLEM.
Jon Mizrachi – Bodega Sync
Lyle Hysen – Bankrobber Music/House Of Hassle/Rough Trade
Katrina Balcius – DISCO
Kirt Debique – SyncFloor
SHOW ME THE MONEY! WHAT ARE THE LATEST TRENDS IN FINTECH TO HELP YOU AND YOUR ARTISTS GET PAID?
Sarah Wefald – Stem
John Waupsh – Nerve.FM
Peter Sinclair – BeatBread
NFTs: Are They Worth It For Independents?
Jesse Kirshbaum – Dreamstage/NUE Agency
Aluna – Artist, Mad Decent
Claude Von Stroke – Artist and Owner, Dirtybird
Chloe Jeniky – Mau5trap Recordings
NFTs 360
Richard James Burgess – A2IM
Bruno Guez – Revelator
Rasty Turek – Pex
Paula Van Der Waerden – RCRDSHP
Joe Connors – Dirtybird
LET’S GET REAL: WHAT IT MEANS TO OWN YOUR DIGITAL FUTURE
Katie Alberts – Reach Records
Shannon Bradley – Merlin
Janely Fernandez – Merlin
Tomas Talarico – MOJO Latam
DOLBY
Ben Givarz – Dolby
Peter Berard – The Domino Recording Company
Emre Ramazanoglu – Dolby Atmos Mix Engineer, Jon Hopkins
Mert Ozcan – Producer, Engineer, Mixer; The Record House
THE BANDCAMP BREAKDOWN: INNOVATIONS AND PRACTICALITIES
Andrew Jervis – Director of Artists and Labels
Amir Nerukar – Hip-Hop Ambassador
Amelia Ideh – Manager, Artist Onboarding + Education
QOBUZ: YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED
Emmaline McCourt – Music Merchandiser
Rachel Silton – Acquisition & Marketing Manager
YOUTUBE: AN INTRODUCTION TO YOUTUBE SHORTS
David Krinsky – Head of U.S. Independent Label Relations
Kristine Mbadugha – Manager Independent Music Partnerships
Simone Davis – Global Shorts Music Program Manager
Jyoti Vaidee – Product Manager
Karthika Periyathambi – Product Manager
AMAZON MUSIC: PRODUCT UPDATES & MAXIMIZING OUR TOOLS
Danielle Giles – Indies PM / Label Relations
MDCP/ITA/COMMERCIAL SERVICE OVERVIEW AND ROLLOUT OF THE EXPORT MUSIC GUIDES 2021
Marisel Trespalacios – U.S. Department of Commerce
MDCP/ITA POLICY UPDATES
Rebecca Korff – U.S. Department of Commerce
Elliot Silverberg – U.S. Department of Commerce