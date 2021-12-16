The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Ken Kragen

Uber-manager Ken Kragen, who steered the careers of Kenny Rogers, Lionel Richie, Trisha Yearwood, Olivia Newton-John, the Bee Gees, the Smothers Brothers, Travis Tritt, Gallagher and more, sadly just passed at 85. After Kenny Rogers died in 2020, Ken did a podcast with me about Kenny that was never aired. In fact, it’s more about Ken than Kenny, so in tribute to him I am posting it now. If you’re interested in going deeper, you can listen to my podcast with Ken about his life and career posted on September 12, 2019.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ken-kragen/id1316200737?i=1000545158860

https://open.spotify.com/episode/59rDgSa16TKriFecZRiKhx?si=j8Fc38w0Q2WFSyHUexeqlw

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast?

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast