Jay Sietsema Named GM Of AXS Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — AEG’s ticketing platform AXS announced the hire of Jay Sietsema as General Manager for its Swedish unit.

In his new role, Sietsema will be tasked with expanding business operations in Sweden, and with overseeing AXS’ current portfolio of local clients, including Stockholm Live, Swedish Ice Hockey League, and the Swedish Elite Football League, and will report to Tom Andrus, Chief Operating Officer for AXS.

“I am truly delighted to be joining AXS” remarked Sietsema. “It’s a great company with a great culture. AXS has long been a local market leader and I’m excited about the company’s continued focus on growing the business through collaboration and innovation.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jay to the team; his background and experience ushers in yet another exciting new chapter for our businesses in Sweden. I would also like to offer immense thanks to Oscar for his years of service here at AXS. Under his leadership we’ve seen a tremendous uptick in growth and strength that has enabled us to perform at an extremely high level,” Andrus added.

Sietsema joins AXS from CTS Eventim, where he served as Managing Director for Eventim Sweden. His resume also includes roles at Live Nation and AEG Facilities as well.

Sietsema officially starts his new gig with AXS Sweden on 3 January 2022.