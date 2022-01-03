Music NFT NEWS: Eminem’S $462K Bet, Bored Ape Hacked, NFT Music Market Analysis, HYPE’s BTS Release, More

(Hypebot) — Eminem has joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club with the purchase of , an NFT dressed like the Real Slim Shady himself via OpenSeas for 123.45 ether, nearly $462,000.

Eminem quickly made the ape below his Twitter profile picture.

BAYC member GeeGazza sold the ape and thanked the hip hop star for purchasing the NFT. “I’m living in a simulation,” he wrote, adding: “Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single.”

• JUST IN: $2.2 million worth of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs have been hacked, according to at least one NFT collector.

The collector said that OpenSea had frozen his assets including one Clonex, seven Mutant Ape Yacht Club and eight BAYC NFTs currently valued at around 615 Ether or $2.3 million.

• Advance Market Analytics has published a new 232 page study on “NFT Music Market Insights, to 2026″. It looks at new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders.

TuneGO, Inc. (United States), The Musician MarketPlace (United States), Playtreks bv (Belgium), Rarible, Inc. (United States), OpenSea (United States), Nifty Gateway (United States), MakersPlace (United States), Opulous (Singapore), ROCKI (United States) and Amuseio AB (Sweden)

Read a free sample of the study here.

• HYBE, the label in charge of managing BTS is going ahead with an BFT drop with crypto exchange Dunamu for the supergroup despite fan backlash over the environmental impact.

When the drop was teases in November, the hashtags #BoycottHybeNFT and #ARMYsAgainstNFT were trending on social media.

• Dontmesswithjuan and SONO Music Group land in the Metaverse by dropping the artist’s first NFT from her last album: Juan & the Pursuit of Happiness via Zora.

Titled ‘Daily Grind: A Little Animated Story.’ it’s meant to dive into the surreal universe and the stories surrounding the debut album. This is the first piece of a collection of 8 little animated stories, one for each song of the album. More here.

