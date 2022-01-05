ASM Global Appoints Jessica Ragsdale Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global, a leader in venue and event strategy and management, has named Jessica Ragsdale Vice-President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Ragsdale comes to ASM Global after 8 years with Microsoft, most recently working with their global diversity and inclusion team. For ASM, Ragsdale will be working within a team to turn ideas into action that can be implemented within the ASM organization to further their education, understanding and engagement with internal employees and external partners. Ragsdale’s focus will be to provide strategic leadership in the areas of diversity, inclusion and equity by implementing programs to support ASM Global’s goals and monitoring progress to meet those goals.

ASM Global President and CEO Ron Benision commented on Ragsdale appointment, “We are honored to have Jessica join us to serve as our new vice president of DEI, which remains an important part of business today and into the future. Jessica’s experience and dedication to this important aspect of our business fits perfectly with our community and employment goals embodied in our ASM Acts platform.”

Prior to Ragsdale’s appointment, ASM Global announced they’re launching the ASM Global Acts Foundation to support philantropic and community-based endeavors guided by its sustainability and diversity pillars as well as the ASM Global Acts Schlarship, which will focus on serving diverse and under-resourced communities with education and career-development opportunities.

“As many of us know, DEI is a journey, and this is an adventure I am thrilled to be a part of.” said Ragsdale. She will be located in the ASM Global Los Angeles office.