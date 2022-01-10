ASM Global And Glendale Partner With HOK For A ‘Reimagining’ Of The Gila River Arena

GLENDALE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global and the City of Glendale revealed plans for a major upgrade of the Gila River Arena, anchor of the 223-acre Westgate Entertainment District.

As part of the upgrade, ASM Global and Glendale partnered with the noted architectural firm HOK, as they position the venue “aggressively” to attract national and international touring artists. HOK, which specializes in major public venues, has been responsible for some of the most significant innovations in the sports, entertainment and hospitality industries.

“We are incredibly excited about the bright future as we look to how we evolve the facility and reinvent how people experience Gila River Arena,” said Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps. “Bringing in the expertise of an industry leader like HOK is critical for providing more opportunities for the venue to reach its full potential.”

“The entertainment industry has changed dramatically since Gila River Arena opened its doors in 2003. The renovations will ensure—as is the case with the entire ASM global portfolio—that Gila is a world-class choice with cutting-edge technology and updated amenities for guests,” added ASM Global CEO Ron Bension.

The arena, which first opened in 2003, serves as a home for the National Hockey League team the Arizona Coyotes. The 19,000-cap arena also hosts numerous concerts and other entertainment events throughout the year with past shows by the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Rage Against The Machine, and Kendrick Lamar, among numerous others.

“Gila River Arena has long been a vital contributor to the city of Glendale’s culture and economy,” said Rashed Singaby, principal and senior project designer at HOK. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with the city and ASM Global to reimagine the arena for future fans and spectators while ensuring it remains a vibrant entertainment destination for the region.