In A Bid To Dodge The Omicron Surge, ILMC Shifts To April

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the 34th annual International Live Music Conference announced that the event will take place this year but will be delayed due to the Omicron surge.

The conference is now scheduled to take place as an in-person event from April 26-29, 2022, and at its longtime home, the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington.

“We’re happy to report that all of this year’s supporters, sponsors, and key partners are fully behind the move, and by delaying slightly, we can ensure that this year’s edition is as packed and productive as ever,” conference organizers announced on Monday.

“While ILMC will be slightly later than usual this year, we hope you’ll understand that these are clearly still very unusual times. We look forward to welcoming you at what promises to be an epic three-day adventure, as the leading lights of the business unite to explore and shape the brave new world that lies ahead…”

For ILMC attendees who have already booked a hotel room and delegate pass, the event will rollover automatically, but for those who won’t be able to attend the conference on the new schedule, refunds are available.

According to ILMC, all registered delegates will be contacted soon with updated information.