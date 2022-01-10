Linda Walker Named SVP Of Commercial AT WMUK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music UK announced the promotion of Linda Walker, who has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Commercial for both the UK & Europe.

In her new post, Walker will oversee all aspects of Warner Music UK’s commercial relationships with digital services and physical retailers, including those in the independent sector. In addition, she will have oversight of WMUK’s Research and Analysis Division, run by Nick Allum, VP, Commercial & Analytics, UK and Europe, which handles the gathering and assimilating of data for strategic purposes.

Walker started her new gig at Warner Music UK in December and has joined the label’s senior management team, reporting directly to Tony Harlow, CEO of the UK outlet of the label.

Walker’s promotion follows longtime WMUK exec Derek Allen’s decision to step down from his role at the label in 2021. Allen spent almost a decade at WMUK, joining the label as part of the acquisition of the Parlophone Label Group, and had previously toiled at EMI for many years before that.

“I’m excited to step up into this new role. The music industry is moving faster than ever and we have to be nimble to thrive. But at the same time, it still all comes down to putting out great music and convincing others it’s as special as you know it is. I’m also excited to be part of the senior management team at WMUK, so I can help move us forward as a company,” Walker said of her new role at WMUK.

She joined Warner Music in 1990, initially overseeing the UK’s South Coast before being promoted to national account manager. She also spent time at Warner Music’s WEA division, where she oversaw Apple accounts across Europe.

In 2018, she rejoined the Commercial team as VP, supervising Warner Music’s releases in the UK and Europe.

During her tenure at WMUK, Walker played a key role in the company’s diversity initiatives, including serving as Co-Chair of the Women of Warner employee resource group. Her success was recognized when Music Week inducted her into its Women In Music Roll of Honour in 2020.