Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Opens Their Latest High Tech Concert Hall

Confetti flies at the grand opening of acoustically perfect Steinmetz Hall, that completes the original design of the $613 million downtown Orlando performing arts center on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Roberto Gonzalez/AP Images for Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts)

ORLANDO (CelebrityAccess) — The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced the official opening of Steinmetz Hall, a brand new concert venue that can transform its shape to accommodate everything from operas to symphonies to modern rock.

The venue, which boasts a N1 background sound rating, is encased in an exterior concrete frame, built on top of a floating concrete foundation. The concert hall is equipped with 400 rubber isolation pads that create an air gap between the foundation and primary structure that absorbs and deadens sound from nearby traffic and other ambient sounds.

Additionally, a mobile acoustic reflector has been installed in the ceiling and can be adjusted to aid in sound movement. All surfaces ─ including cork floors, cherry millwork and automated acoustic fabric curtains ─ were designed with the building’s audio profile in mind and promote sound movement from performances while mitigating noise from the audience.

The concert hall’s design also allows it to transform into a symphony concert hall, proscenium theater or an intimate recital hall via a 60-foot-tall acoustical shell that can be moved to change the shape of the performance space. The shell, which weighs more than a million pounds, is moved on steel tracks.

Additionally, the theater features two 53-foot-high stage towers on either side of the shell rest on air casters and can transform into a hovercraft and move into different positions.

Steinmetz Hall features four main levels of seating with space for more than 1,700 guests. The first five rows closest to the stage have three distinct height options, making it easy to create an orchestra pit or add a forestage.

Both orchestra and upper-level seats are close to the stage and arranged on moderate inclines to provide better viewing experience. When not in use, 22 rows of seats in the lower orchestra pivot forward 180 degrees and can be stored upside down under the theater, creating a flat floor for dancing and catered events.

The venue, named after philanthropists Chuck and Margery Pabst Steinmetz, debuted on January 14th with an opening event that featured Chairman and Founding Donor Jim Pugh, Vice Chairman and Board Members Chuck and Margery Pabst Steinmetz, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and U.S. Congresswoman Val Demings.

Other events lined up for the new concert hall include performances by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra collaborating with The Royal Ballet, Jennifer Hudson, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett and the Bach Festival Choir through the rest of January.