Priscilla Kotey Named SVP Warner Music Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland (CelebrityAccess) — As Warner Music continues to reconfigure their international offices, the label giant announced the promotion of Priscilla Kotey to the post of Senior Vice President of Warner Music Ireland.

Based in Dublin, Kotey will take on oversight of all Warner Music operations in Ireland, reporting to Tony Harlow, CEO of Warner Music UK.

Priscilla has been part of the Warner Music Ireland team since 2008, starting off as a Press & Promotions officer and rising to her most recent role of Director of Marketing and Promotions.

Throughout the last decade, she has played a major role in the campaigns for several Warner Music frontline and catalogue artists, including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Michael Bublé and Fleetwood Mac.

“I’m so pleased to be asked to step up and lead the Warner Music team in Dublin. Ireland is an exciting and dynamic market where many of our international artists are excited to perform. And it’ll be particularly important that these artists return to support the venues and workforce that have suffered so much during the pandemic,” Kotey said.

She began her career at the public relations firm CarmodySmith but went on to join the joining the Promotions Dept at the Live Nation-owned MCD Productions.

Kotey will step into the role vacated by Warner Music Ireland’s former managing director Pat Creed left the company in late 2021.

Tony Harlow adds: “I’m delighted to be able to promote Priscilla into this new role and have her lead the team that represents Warner Music in Ireland. She’s a brilliant executive with a strong marketing and promotion background, who well understands the importance of the new ways of telling stories through social media and user generated content. She’s the perfect person to lead us towards the metaverse! More importantly, she is a great lover of music, and a great lover of the music of her country.

“Priscilla can help us become far more deeply involved in local music and talent and help us try to create global stars from Ireland. That’s what our ambition is and what makes her promotion so important for us.

“I also want to pay tribute to Pat Creed, who headed Warner Music Ireland for more than 15 years. He always went the extra mile to support our artists and I know they were hugely grateful for his dedication and service.”