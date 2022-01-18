NIVA To Testify In Front Of Congress On Wednesday

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — A representative from the National Independent Venue Association, is set to testify in front of Congress to address the ongoing financial impacts of the pandemic, in particular for the small, independent businesses that make up the lion’s share of NIVA’s membership.

For the hearing, which is scheduled for the House of Representatives Committee on Small Business on January 19th, NIVA will be represented by NIVA Plains chapter secretary Raeanne Presley, who is the co-owner of Presleys’ Theater in Branson, Missouri.

During her testimony, Presley will share the perspectives on the challenges faced by the arts sector and offer insights on developing a roadmap to help the sector reach longterm recovery.

Other witnesses include representatives from Be An #ArtsHero, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Actors’ Equity Association.

The testimony begins at 10AM EST and will be available as a livestream here.