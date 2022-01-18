UTA Appoints Lindsey Wagner As Chief Diversity Officer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Talent, sports, and entertainment giants United Talent Agency announced the appointment of Lindsay Wagner as Chief Diversity Officer.

In her new role, Wagner will leverage her experience and expertise to expand UTA’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, underscoring the agency’s existing values and commitments to the creative and business community.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Lindsay to the UTA family. With her wide-ranging experience and expertise, we know that she will elevate our mission to foster an inclusive environment, which allows for our colleagues to thrive and will attract the most inspiring and dynamic people to our company.”

As part of her new role, Wagner will oversee UTA’s previously announced commitment of $1 million to social justice causes that join internal facing initiatives such as raising pay for entry-level positions, to unconscious bias training for all employees and promoting senior agents of color to the UTA Board and Partnership, among other actions.

Additionally, she will provide consulting for UTA’s clients and continue to devise and implement new programs to support UTA’s push to become more inclusive and diverse.

“Entertainment sits at the cross-section of culture, storytelling and influence and therefore it’s critical that we collectively continue to identify and amplify authentic representation inside and outside of the organization,” said Wagner. “I am honored to join UTA and contribute to this purpose-led team focused on building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community and industry now and for generations to come.”

Based in Los Angeles, Wagner will report jointly to UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and UTA Partner & Chief People Officer Jean-Rene Zetrenne.