ASM Global Acquires AV Consultancy Anthony James Partners

(CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Anthony James Partners, an Owner’s Representative and AV consultancy that specializes in the design, procurement and implementation of large-scale audiovisual equipment for venues.

Established in 2007 by co-founders, Michael Rowe and Frank Moraski, the company has made a name for itself representing venue interests in the acquisition of large-scale LED technology, digital signage networks and AV system design

Recent and upcoming project highlights for AJP include: 5 Major ACC Network Broadcast Production Facilities; 5x SEC and Big 10 Network Upgrades; High Density Wi-Fi for the Miami Heat and BYU’s Marriott Center; LED Displays, Video Replay Control Rooms, Audio and DTV for the Nashville Predators Bridgestone Arena, USMA at West Point Michie Stadium, Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium, Toronto Blue Jays Rogers Center, and Memphis Redbirds / 901 FC.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.