The Ryman Revives Their Bluegrass Night Concert Series This Summer

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Bluegrass will be returning to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium this summer with the revival of Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights, a weekly concert series featuring the best in both rising and established bluegrass artists.

The concerts kick off on June 23rd with a performance by The Del McCoury Band, followed by Dan Tyminski, Earls of Leiceister, Dailey & Vincent and The Steeldrivers, leading up to the final night with a performance from Grammy Award-winning Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder.

All of the shows are scheduled to start at 7:30 and will be preceded by a “Pickin’ on the Plaza” pre-show, sponsored Springer Mountain Farms and Farm Bureau Health Plans on the Ryman’s PNC Plaza, featuring live music from local bluegrass artists and bands presented by 650 AM WSM.

Bluegrass is a natural fit for the Ryman, having been born on the historic theater’s stage when Earl Scruggs performed for the first time with Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys om December 1945. The Ryman first began hosting a weekly, dedicated Bluegrass night, featuring artists such as Bill Monroe and Alison Krauss in 1994.

The Ryman’s Bluegrass Night will be part of the theater’s 130th anniversary, which will also feature a special Ryman Community Day in May, an increase in pre-show and daytime events on PNC Plaza and new tour enhancements to be announced.

The Ryman is also giving away 130 concert tickets throughout the year through contests on social media.