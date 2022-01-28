Latin Singer-Songwriter Diego Verdaguer Dies Of COVID

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Diego Verdaguer, an Argentine-born Mexican singer-songwriter and musician who recorded hits such as “Volveré” died on January 27. He was 70.

His passing was announced by his family who via social media: “With absolute sadness, I regret to inform all his public and friends that today our dear Diego left his beautiful body to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life, the whole family is immersed in this pain, so we appreciate your understanding in these difficult moments.”

The family did not release a cause of death for Verdaguer, but multiple media sources reported that he died in Los Angeles of COVID-19 after being hospitalized with the virus in December.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina as Miguel Hernandez, Verdaguer recorded his first solo album when he was just 17.

He quickly carved out a name for himself, competing in music competitions such as the II Festival de la Canción Latina and the III Buenos Aires Song Festival.

His studio album Volveré struck a chord with fans in Mexico and he soon landed a recording contract with the Mexican label Melody, releasing a series of successful Spanish language albums and selling millions of copies in the region.

He later partnered with his wife Ana Victoria to launch their own label, launched his own label Diam Music, and reacquired the rights to his own masters.

His final studio album, Orgánico, came in 2017.