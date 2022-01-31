Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan Announces 2022 Raised Up Right Tour With Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos
NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country superstar Luke Bryan has announced the “Raised Up Right” tour featuring Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock.

Five-time Entertainer of the year, Bryan has played in front of millions of fans, hit nearly 40 stadium concerts and has seven sold-out Crash My Playa destination concerts. During the course of his career, Bryan has 29 number 1 hits and more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with 68.5 million. In addition to numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards, Bryan also received the NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year. Lastly, he was the Artist Humanitarian Recipient given by the Country Radio Broadcasters in 2021.

Riley Green, born and raised in Alabama, has two platinum-certified hits with “There Was the Girl” and “I Wish Grandpa Never Died”. He received the 2020 ACM New Male Artist of the Year award and has toured previously with Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley.

Mitchell Tenpenny has a 2x platinum-certified, number 1 hit in “Drunk Me”, which has over 550 million on-demand streams. His other single, “Truth About You”, which debuted on TikTok has over 64 million total on-demand streams to date.

Bryan is about to kick-off his first ever Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World for the month of February. The Live Nation produced tour kicks off at Charleston’s Charleston Coliseum on June 9 and wraps up October 28 at Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The complete tour itinerary is below.

6/9/2022 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
7/7/2022 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
7/8/2022 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
7/9/2022 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
7/21/2022 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
7/22/2022 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
7/28/2022 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion
7/29/2022 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion
7/30/2022 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre
8/5/2022 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater
8/14/2022 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
8/18/2022 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
8/19/2022 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
8/20/2022 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center
8/25/2022 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
8/26/2022 Lafayette, LA Cajundome
8/27/2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
9/8/2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
9/9/2022 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/10/2022 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/29/2022 Estero, FL Hertz Arena
9/30/2022 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/1/2022 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/6/2022 Southaven, MS Landers Center
10/7/2022 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena
10/8/2022 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
10/13/2022 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
10/14/2022 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater
10/15/2022 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
10/27/2022 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/28/2022 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

 

