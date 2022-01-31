Luke Bryan Announces 2022 Raised Up Right Tour With Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country superstar Luke Bryan has announced the “Raised Up Right” tour featuring Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock.

Five-time Entertainer of the year, Bryan has played in front of millions of fans, hit nearly 40 stadium concerts and has seven sold-out Crash My Playa destination concerts. During the course of his career, Bryan has 29 number 1 hits and more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with 68.5 million. In addition to numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards, Bryan also received the NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year. Lastly, he was the Artist Humanitarian Recipient given by the Country Radio Broadcasters in 2021.

Riley Green, born and raised in Alabama, has two platinum-certified hits with “There Was the Girl” and “I Wish Grandpa Never Died”. He received the 2020 ACM New Male Artist of the Year award and has toured previously with Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley.

Mitchell Tenpenny has a 2x platinum-certified, number 1 hit in “Drunk Me”, which has over 550 million on-demand streams. His other single, “Truth About You”, which debuted on TikTok has over 64 million total on-demand streams to date.

Bryan is about to kick-off his first ever Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World for the month of February. The Live Nation produced tour kicks off at Charleston’s Charleston Coliseum on June 9 and wraps up October 28 at Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The complete tour itinerary is below.