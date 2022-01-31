Canada Receives New National Promoter – F7 Entertainment Group

CANADA (CelebrityAccess) – Canada has received a new full-service national promoter in the F7 Entertainment Group.

Their website states they’ve launched with the goal of becoming a leader in universal media and content. F7 was founded by Emmanuel Patterson, Nhaelan McMillan, Timur Inceoglu, Sarath Samarasekera, and Ryan Penner. The promoter has plans to promote experiences across all music genres, from one coast of Canada to the other.

In a statement to Pollstar, CEO Samaresekra says, “Our goal is to bring a more holistic, enjoyable and affordable experience to Canadians while exposing them to new and exciting forms of music. In essense, we are a group of music lovers and professionals who have seen a gap in the way music is promoted in Canada and, in particular, how emerging music markets across the country are being neglected.”

F7 Entertainment’s website already lists a plethora of shows by artists such as Hot Water Music, Rise Against, Death from Above 1979 and Daniel Romano.