UK Promoter And Ticketing Company M&B Promotions Enters Liquidation

UK concert promoter M&B Promotions Ltd and their ticketing platform Easy Ticketing LTD. (d.b.a. Easyticketing) abruptly announced that they have canceled all upcoming concerts and closed their doors for good.

In a statement posted to the company’s website and social media, a spokesperson said:

It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of all of our scheduled events, and the end of operations for M&B Promotions Ltd and our ticket platform Simple Ticketing Ltd.

We have successfully delivered hundreds of events all over the country since 2019. With our final programme of events taking place in December 2021.

We were amongst many high-profile event organisers forced to reschedule many events due to the COVID 19 pandemic. With vast amounts of finance already tied up with artist deposits, suppliers, venues and marketing this has put a huge financial strain on the company.

Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, this combined with the extreme logistical and financial setbacks caused by the pandemic mean it’s no longer viable for us to continue trading.

We have contacted all customers, artists, venues and suppliers to notify them of this terrible situation we have found ourselves in.

We would like to thank the artists that have worked with us, the venues that have hosted our events and the thousands of people who have supported us by attending our past events.

The company debuted in 2019 and in 2020, announced it had signed an exclusive deal for a series of concerts at the North Hamptonshire theme park Wicksteed Park.

Affected shows include Comedy in the Park at Lincolnshire Showground that featured comedians such as John Bishop, Al Murray, Rob Beckett, as well as a concert by McFly.

M&B Promotions urged customers with outstanding tickets to either Paypal for a refund or to request a charge back from their bank/credit card provider.