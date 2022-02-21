Warner Music Names Gülce Özyeşilpınar As VP Of Marketing For The Eastern Mediterranean

INSTANBUL (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music announced the promotion of Gülce Özyeşilpınar, who has been appointed to the newly created post of Vice President of Marketing for the Eastern Mediterranean.

In her new role, Özyeşilpınar will take on marketing duties across Cyprus, Greece and Israel in addition to her existing responsibilities as General Manager of Warner Music Turkey, which she first assumed in 2020.

She will continue to be based in Istanbul, and report directly to Alfonso Perez-Soto, Warner Music’s President of Emerging Markets.

In her role of GM of Turkey, Özyeşilpınar played a key role in supporting the careers of artists such as Aleyna Tilki and in assisting Perez-Soto to strike a deal with Doğan Music in 2020 which brought Edis Görgülü to the Warner Music fold.

She got her start in the industry in 2010 when she landed a role as Product Assistant for local independent label Pasaj Music. She’s also done stints with Sony Music as a digital marketing manager and built out the music marketing agency Witch Brew Works.

“Unifying a new region and taking on new responsibilities across the Eastern Mediterranean is a real privilege and full of opportunity. These countries have unique voices and potential, there’s so much untapped talent to be discovered across our Emerging Markets network and this elevated role will enable me to take on this new challenge. We are proud to turn our Istanbul office to a headquarter of this region with unique legacy, we’ll take this opportunity empower our artists and grow the market.”

“It’s with great pleasure that we can announce this well-deserved promotion for Gülce, she’s done a first-class job in breaking both our international artists locally and local acts internationally. In her expanded role, she’ll be utilizing her marketing expertise to unify our marketing strategies and provide scale and integration in these untapped markets. I can’t wait to see what she achieves across our new Eastern Mediterranean network,” Alfonso Perez-Soto.