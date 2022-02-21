Boris Johnson Says The UK Will Drop COVID Restrictions

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced revealed plans to end all legal restrictions for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom and to start “living with Covid.”

According to Johnson, the relaxation of restrictions will happen in phases with the legal requirement to self-isolate after a diagnosis starting on February 14th.

According to Johnson, starting on April 1st, the government will no longer require people to carry proof of their Covid status, responding to concerns of many Conservative members of Parliament.

In making the announcement, which must still be approved by Parliament, Johnson conceded that there was no scientific consensus that the virus has shifted from pandemic to endemic and said there are likely to be new outbreaks.

“We should be clear the pandemic is not over and there may be significant resurgences,” Johnson said. “Our scientists are certain there will be new variants and it’s very possible that those will be worse than Omicron.”

However, he cited the high costs of the restrictions, including testing, which he told Parliament cost the UK $2 billion on January alone.

“And after two of the darkest grimmest years in our peacetime history, I do believe this is a moment of pride for our nation and a source of hope for all that we can achieve in the years to come,” Johnson added.