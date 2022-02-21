Uncharted Storms The Weekend Box Office

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sony’s pulp adventure video game translation “Uncharted” took the weekend box office by storm, bowing to $51.0 million from North America on a four-day long weekend.

The film, based on the video game developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation, is a major win for Sony, as well as the film’s star Tom Holland and co-star Mark Wahlberg.

“Uncharted” proved to be a hit with international fans as well, generating $55.4m from 63 territories outside of the U.S. for a weekend global cume of $132.1m.

United Artists Releasing’s “Dog” also had a strong debut at the box office this weekend. Starring and co-directed by Channing Tatum, the film generated $14.913 million for 3-days and an updated $18.011 million for the full four days of the long weekend.

The PG rated adventure tells the story of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime with a dog as they travel to a fellow soldier’s funeral.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” now in its tenth week, rounded out the top three, adding an estimated $9 million in North American and bringing its domestic cume to 771 million and its worldwide cume to an eye-popping $1.8bn.