The Blue Ridge Rock Fest Heads To The VIRginia International Raceway For 2022

ALTON, VA (CelebrityAccess) — The Blue Ridge Rock Festival, one of the largest dedicated rock events for the East Coast, announced a new venue for 2022.

Now in its 5th year, organizers announced that fest will take place at the larger VIRginia International Raceway from September 8-11.

The festival, which suffered through COVID like much of the live entertainment world, and according to the Danville Bee & Register, faced multiple lawsuits over unpaid bills after the 2021 edition of the festival was postponed and then lost permits.

However, the Bee & Register reported that the festival has settled those outstanding lawsuits and is operating under new management for 2021.

However, Jonathan Slye, the festival’s national talent buyer, marketing director, and curator, will continue in his current role at the festival which he has held since 2017.

The fest promises four full days and five stages of music from more than 169 artists but has yet to announce any details about the lineup. Previous year’s lineups have included the likes of Rob Zombie, Megadeth, Cyrpus Hill, Lamb of God, Megadeth, and Five Finger Death Punch, among others.