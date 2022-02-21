Dave Postpones 2 Shows At The O2 Following Storm Damage

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British rapper Dave has been forced to postpone two shows at the O2 Arena in London following damage to the buildings’ roof during Stom Eunice on Friday.

“Not the best news, the O2 told us that Monday and Tuesday’s shows can’t happen because of the storm. We’re doing everything we can to reschedule the shows to play as soon as possible. Right now, we do not know when the O2 Arena will be open for any events, but they told us it shouldn’t take long at all,” Dave wrote in a social media post.

As previously reported in CelebrityAccess, the storm tore away a large section of the arena’s fabric roof, revealing production elements, including lighting rigs and HVAC units to the elements.

Following the damage, the O2 announced plans to remain shut down while work to repair the damage is underway.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the O2 Arena team indicated that repairs were on track and then venue should be re-opened in time to host the English reggae band UB40’s tribute concert for their late bandmate Astro on February 25th.