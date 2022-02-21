   JOIN LOGIN
Singer-Songwriter Nightbirde Dead At 31

Posted on by Ian Courtney
(CelebrityAccess) — Jane Marczewski, a singer better known by Nightbirde who made a name for herself on the television talent show “America’s Got Talent” has died after a battle with cancer. She was 31.

A statement released by her family on Monday said: “It is with the deepest heartache that we confirm that after a four year battle with cancer, Jane Marczewski, known to many of you as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th, 2022.”

A native of Ohio, Marczewski released her first EP in 2012 and followed it up with a second self-written and crowdfunded EP in 2013.

She relocated to Nashville to pursue a career in music but was sidelined by a cancer diagnosis in 2017.

After going into remission in 2018, she recorded new music and opened shows for Tori Kelly and appeared on AGT, winning a “Golden Buzzer” award for her performance of her self-written song “It’s OK” which went on to top the iTunes chart.

However, she was forced to withdraw from the show after her cancer returned.

