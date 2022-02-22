Questlove to the Rescue – Takes his Place Behind the Drums for John Mayer’s Madison Square Garden Show

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – On Monday (February 21) John Mayer announced ahead of his tour stop at NYC’s famed Madison Square Garden (MSG) that his drummer (legend Steve Ferrone) had tested positive for COVID-19. No matter, Questlove was there.

The singer, currently on the road for his Sob Rock Tour tweeted before he was to take the stage for the second of his two sold-out MSG shows. “This afternoon, our drummer tested positive for COVID-19. Tonight’s concert @TheGarden will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation. We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you all at the show.”

Mayer performed the majority of the concert acoustic, before Questlove took the stage and took over the drums – surprising the audience. Questlove, born Ahmir Khalib Thompson is the drummer and joint frontman for the hip hop band, The Roots. Quest and Mayer have a long history. In 2003, Quest played drums on Mayer’s song, “Clarity” from his second album, Heavier Things and also appeared in a Dave Chappelle’s Block Party skit with Mayer in 2006.

Quest took to social media telling the story of how he ended up behind the skins at Mayer’s show. His intention was to watch his idol play drums. In the post, Quest talks about how Ferrone is the reason he drums, and this is strike three in a series of attempts to watch his idol on stage. He begins, “Welp. I thought I was hangin with the crew tonight. The plan was seeing a kick ass band @thegarden – I got out of my show clothes [Jimmy Fallon show] all exited [excited]; then I checked my phone: “Ferrone got COVID, can you sit in?” He continues, “Truth be told I coulda played the whole show”, he goes on to say how he texted Fallon explaining, “he felt like Don Henley in 1988 when last min he played drums for @gunsnroses.” Full post below.

Mayer also took to social media after the show, expressing his gratitude to the NYC crowd for their energy and patience, thanking his band for being amazing, wishing Ferrone a speedy recovery and expressing much appreciation to Quest for saving the day. I guess its true what they say – some heroes don’t wear capes.