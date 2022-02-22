Digital Marketing Agency Get Engaged Opens An Office In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Digital marketing agency Get Engaged announced the opening of a new office in Music City.

Located in the Terrazzo Building in Nashville’s downtown Gulch neighborhood, the new office will expand Get Engaged’s existing footprint, which already includes offices in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

According to the company, the new expansion will position them to expand client relationships with UMG Nashville, Sony Nashville, and other Music City-based labels.

“We’ve been fortunate to work with many Nashville-based clients over the past few years, and are excited to finally expand into the Nashville community,” says Cam Fordham, co-founder of Get Engaged. “We love working with the talent and fans this city has to offer and can’t wait to continue doing so. We have a team who can offer a unique perspective, and we are ready to implement and showcase the range of possibilities.”

Get Engaged handles marketing for a range of talent, JLO, The Weeknd, Halle Berry, Kane Brown, Lee Brice, Swedish House Mafia, David Solomon (Goldman Sachs CEO), Doja Cat, Parker McCollum, as well as with corporate clients such as Raising Cane’s, TMobile, Nascar, MLS, JCPenney, Crocs, Gopuff, Kendra Scott, Vita Coco, Logan’s Roadhouse, and Netflix, among others.