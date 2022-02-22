Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion Taps Lyte For Ticketing Services

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Willie Nelson is teaming up with Lyte, the ticketing reservation platform, to host a ticket exchange for Nelson’s famed Luck Reunion Festival, allowing fans to exchange tickets to the sold-out event.

Set for March 17th, the Luck Reunion will be celebrating its 10th year with a lineup that includes Willie Nelson along with Allison Russell, Adia Victoria, Charley Crockett, Japanese Breakfast, Night Moves, Weyes Blood (solo) and more.

In addition to their online exchange, Lyte will also be on hand during the Luck Reunion, assisting fans with extra ticket returns and facilitating the redistribution of those passes for the sold-out event.

“Lyte is honored to partner with Luck Reunion to offer fans a safe and effective way to exchange tickets to this highly sought-out event,” says Lyte’s Director of Sales Craig Snyder. “For the past decade, Willie Nelson has created one of the best events of the year, and we are eager to add to that legacy this year.”