Universal Music Launches Def Jam In India

(CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group is bringing the iconic Def Jam brand to South Asia with the launch of Def Jam India.

The new label will be devoted to representing hip-hop and rap talent from the region, following the blueprint established by the original Def Jam Recordings label.

“The launch of Def Jam India could not come at a better time for music in India. Our domestic hip-hop and rap artists are rapidly growing into some of the most exciting talents in the region, taking their rightful space alongside mainstream national & regional pop, and what better home for those artists than Def Jam, the pioneering global home of hip-hop. Def Jam India, will be infused and inspired by local street and rap culture, Indian sounds and unique multi-lingual flows, which will enable us to introduce new artists across the country and region, and beyond,” said Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director and CEO, Universal Music India & South Asia.

The first artist signed to Def Jam India are highly respected and hugely popular rappers Dino James and Fotty Seven.

The first releases on the label will be new singles from Dino James’ – ‘Lost’ and Fotty Seven – ‘Banjo’ releasing this month on Def Jam India

“We’re excited to welcome Def Jam India to the worldwide Def Jam family, following our recent launches in the U.K., Europe, Africa and Asia. Hip-hop reflects the pulse of global youth culture and chronicles new stories and voices in real time. Def Jam India will provide audiences worldwide the opportunity to discover and experience Indian hip-hop culture at its finest and introduce the next generation of cutting-edge artists emerging from the region,” added Tunji Balogun, Chairman & CEO, Def Jam Recordings.