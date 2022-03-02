Billboard Partners With UMG For Curated NFT Collection

(CelebrityAccess) — Music brand Billboard is teaming up with Universal Music Group for the launch of ChartStars, a non-fungible token (NFT) based project of curated digital collectibles.

Chartstars will leverage the iconic Billboard Charts to develop NFTs for songs that reach the top 25, or other chart related achievements including but not limited to length of time on the chart, a simultaneous number of songs on the chart and historic chart records, among other milestones.

The NFT collections will feature officially licensed art and creative including short visual clips from music videos, album photography and more. As well, collecting and gamification, including collector leaderboards, and challenges will be built into the platform and The NFTs will also include features such as special access at Billboard Live Events.

The first ChartStars products are expected to be available for purchase in May and will leverage the Flow Blockchain, which is positioned to be more environmentally friendly than other blockchain technologies and will be developed in partnership with Unblocked.

Unblocked, which is backed by Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot, recently announced a seed round of financing led by Tiger Global.

“For the first time, music fans will now have an opportunity to be forever linked to their favorite artists, by sharing ownership of a moment in time,” said Julian Holguin, President, Billboard. “These digital collectibles will celebrate and commemorate special chart achievements with visually stunning creative. Fans will also compete for real-life prizes, adding an authentic layer of gamification to the entire platform. We could not have asked for a better launch partner than UMG, a company who like Billboard, places artists and fans at the center of everything they do.”