Marilyn Manson Sues Accuser Evan Rachel Wood For Defamation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A year after actor Evan Rachel Wood accused her former fiancé rocker Marilyn Manson of raping her on the set of a music video shoot, Manson struck back with a defamation suit against Wood and her partner.

In the suit, Manson, whose real name is Brian Singer, accused Wood and co-defendant Ashley Gore, who the suit alleges is Wood’s romantic partner, of conspiring to publicly cast him as a sexual predator, derailing his career as a recording artist.

In the suit, Warner claims that Wood and Gore secretly recruited, coordinated, and pressured a group of accusers to come forth simultaneously allegations of rape and abuse against Warner.

Warner also alleges that Wood and Gore sent letters purported to be from the Federal Bureau of Investigations to create the illusion that Manson posed a danger to his accusers and families.

Additionally, Warner says Gore impersonated him; obtained access to his computers, phones, email accounts, and social media accounts; created a fictitious email account to manufacture purported evidence that Warner was emailing illicit pornography; and “swatted” Warnerjust days after Wood’s accusations became public, the suit claims.

Through the suit, Warner is seeking general, special, and punitive damages, along with compensation for legal expenses and an order enjoining Wood and Gore from engaging in further wrongful conduct towards Warner.