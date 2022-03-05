My Three Sons and Disney Star Tim Considine Dies At Age 81

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tim Considine, best known as the eldest brother on the TV show My Three Sons, has died at the age of 81.

His death was announced publicly by his son Christopher Considine, as the veteran actor passed away at his home, surrounded by family. Following that, his My Three Sons co-star Stanley Livingston shared the news via Facebook.

Considine’s most noted acting roles as a young teenager was in Spin and Marty, and later in the 1950s on the Hardy Boys, both of which appeared as 15 minute segments on The Mickey Mouse Club. Disney didn’t forget as they took to Twitter to pay tribute, writing, “We are sorry to report that Disney legend Tim Considine has passed away.”

In 1960, Considine had won the role on My Three Sons, a series about three brothers being raised by their widowed father, which went on to become a surprise hit. He would play the role of Mike Douglas from 1960 to 1965 before leaving the show to pursue other opportunities.

His film resume includes the drama The Clown, Her Twelve Men, The Shaggy Dog, and war film Patton. The epic biographical war film went on to win seven Academy Awards, which included Best Picture and Best Director, among others.

Considine also wrote a guest column for The New York Times Magazine.

Considine is survived by his wife of 42 years, Willette Hunt, and their son Christopher.