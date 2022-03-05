Country Music Visionary Kacey Musgraves Named to First-Ever TIME Women of the Year List

(CelebrityAccess) – Kacey Musgraves has been named to TIME magazine’s first-ever 2022 Women of the Year list, which highlights 12 extraordinary female leaders working towards equality, inclusion, and diversity.

In March 2020, TIME came out with a project highlighting 100 influential women, one per year since their inception in 1920. Per TIME’s website, the response was overwhelmingly positive, which led to their first-ever Women of the Year list, in the hopes of highlighting the impact women have on society.

In September 2021, Musgraves released her fourth studio album, Star-Crossed. Through the record, the 6x Grammy-winning singer/songwriter opened up about her recent divorce and subsequent journey she’s been traveling since the release of her breakthrough album, Golden Hour, in 2018. Star-Crossed debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Musgraves was chosen for this exclusive honor due to her honest and groundbreaking music, which has led to hesitancy in the industry regarding even putting a label on it. “Kacey Musgraves isn’t afraid to go there. She’ll say the thing you might be thinking but would never voice out loud,” writes Time‘s Lucy Feldman. Musgraves herself spoke about the courage it takes to write about vulnerability, “It always makes it easier to put vulnerable thoughts out there when you know they’re going to be met with connection.”

This is such an exuberant honor and thrill. Thank you, @TIME 🖤 https://t.co/1MTLa6HWMp pic.twitter.com/2osy4rBrBv — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2022

On March 8, International Women’s Day, the honorees will come together at the TIME Women of the Year gala in Los Angeles. In the words of fellow honoree, human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney:

“Holding back women is holding back half of every country in the world.”

The full 2022 Women of the Year list is: Kerry Washington, Emmy-winning producer, actor, and activist; Michaela Jae Rodiguez, Golden Globe–winning actor and singer; Adena Friedman, president and CEO of Nasdaq; Amal Clooney, human-rights lawyer, wife of George Clooney and professor; Allyson Felix, Olympian and president of Saysh; Amanda Gorman, poet and author; Amanda Nguyen, founder and CEO of Rise; Jennie Joseph, health advocate; ; Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund; Tracy Chou, software engineer; and Zahra Joya, Afghan journalist; and Kacey Musgraves, singer/songwriter and activist.