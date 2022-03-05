iHeartMedia’s Lisa Worden To Be Honored at MUSEXPO – Named International Music Person of the Year

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – MUSEXPO will present its “International Music Person of the Year” award to what it says is “one of the most influential and respected minds in the audio, multimedia and music community”, Lisa Worden, Vice President Rock And Alternative for iHeartMedia.

Worden is also the Program Director of ALT 98.7, LA’s New Alternative radio station. MUSEXPO, as reported by MBW, says Worden has been “instrumental in playing a key role in breaking artists such as Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Beck, Blink-182, Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Jewel, among hundreds of others in the US radio market.”

The MUSEXPO Creative Summit is returning and will be set in Burbank, CA, with its first in-person event since 2019. The Creative Summit joins a week-long celebration that includes the Global Synch and Brands Summit, Global Rock Summit, and A&R Summit, as part of California’s Entertainment Week.

There will be a special VIP Awards Gala Luncheon on Tuesday, March 22, bringing together highly-respected executives from across the entertainment industry. The luncheon will feature presentations from Sat Bisla, President and Founder, A&R Worldwide; a senior executive from iHeartMedia; and an exclusive keynote interview with Worden.

MUSEXPO started out as a small networking dinner back in 1998, started by Dave Holmes (now manager of Coldplay) and Sat Bisla (Founder, A&R Worldwide and MUSEXPO).