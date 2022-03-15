DJ Skee Joins TSX Entertainment as Chief Metaverse Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Entertainment and tech platform TSX Entertainment announced Scott Keeney (DJ Skee) renowned DJ, radio host, and pioneer in the NFT arena, as its newly created Chief Metaverse Officer effective March 1.

Keeny’s appointment complements TSX’s mission to combine the virtual and physical to create live immersive entertainment experiences. Keeney will be responsible for providing the building blocks for an everlasting marketplace within the TSX metaverse.

Keeny is the founder of Dash Radio and is best known for introducing artists including Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, and Travis Scott to the world via radio. Keeney has worked as a producer for Michael Jackson and Snoop Dogg and is a known composer for video games such as Halo and Ghost Recon.