Dan Miller Promoted to Director of Client Services at Downtown Music Services

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos
AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) – Dan Miller has been promoted to Director of Client Services at Downtown Music Services, reporting to Chief Operating Officer, Ben Patterson. Miller will be based in Austin and oversee the company’s global artist and label-facing client services team.Profile photo of Daniel Miller

Miller has spent his career to date working directly with artists and managers on release logistics and marketing strategy. His music distribution experience began at Octiive Distribution before joining Downtown’s CD Baby in 2017 as an artist representative before transitioning to Downtown Music Services in 2021.

“The client services team exists to make the process of releasing music as successful and simple as possible for artists and their teams, so creators can keep focusing on creating,” said Miller.

