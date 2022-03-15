Concord Music Publishing Signs Grammy-Winner Fred Ball to Global Deal

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Concord Music Publishing (CMP) has signed Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Fred Ball to a worldwide publishing agreement, effective immediately. Financial aspects of the deal were not released.

Norwegian-born Fred Ball’s credits include hits with the likes of Jay-Z, Eminem, Mariah Carey, Zara Larrson, Little Mix, and Anne-Marie, among others. He has previously signed with Warner Chappell and EMI Music Publishing. Ball is the co-writer of Rihanna’s hit “Love on the Brain”, which reached number 5 on the U.S. Hot 100 and has been streamed well over a billion times across a multitude of platforms.

Kim Frankiewicz, EVP worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing, said: “I am delighted that Fred has signed with us. He is an amazing songwriter/producer as well as being a wonderful human being. He is a great fit to the Concord Roster.”

Fred Ball said: “I’m delighted to be part of Concord’s roster. Kim’s vision within the company is brilliant and I can’t wait to get stuck in with Anna, Tom, and the rest of the team. It’s a company with a genuine love for music. We instantly clicked and I’m really excited about working with them”.