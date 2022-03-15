Insomniac Events Partners with Unity to Create The Next Generation of Live Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Gaming firm Unity has partnered with electronic music event promoter and producer Insomniac Events, with plans to build a “new, persistent metaverse world”, where fans can watch virtual concerts. Unity (a rival to Fortnite and Epic Games), claims to be the leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content.

Unity has reportedly reached 2 billion monthly end active users and 1.5 million creators. The current market cap is $22 billion.

The company’s platform lets developers build and operate real-time 2D and 3D content for multiple platforms, including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. Unity says that its partnership with Insomniac, the events company behind Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, will “define a new standard of live entertainment by delivering the next evolution of the Insomniac experience in 2022”.

In a media release outlining the partnership, the companies state: “With the vision and creativity of the world’s leading live events company and the groundbreaking technology that comes from Unity, the Insomniac community can expect a powerfully interactive and engaging experience as both companies are set to create the next generation of live entertainment”.

Insomniac produces over 10,000 concerts, club nights, and festivals for seven million attendees annually around the world. The flagship, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas (EDC), is claimed to be the largest EDM/Dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 people over three days. Insomniac entered into a partnership with Live Nation in 2013.

Pasquale Rotella, Founder, and CEO, Insomniac Events added: “It is an honor to be partnered with an incredible company like Unity on this new journey. Our vision is to create a social experience in which everyone is a Headliner – where stories and music unite us in discovery, love, and a true sense of belonging.”