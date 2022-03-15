Tom Brady’s Autograph Forms Partnership with Live Entertainment Giant AEG Presents

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Another day, another NFT company enters the NFT market space. Autograph, a web3 brand company co-founded by American football legend Tom Brady, has inked a deal with live entertainment and events company AEG Presents.

Autograph is an NFT platform that allows names in sports, entertainment, and culture to create unique digital collections for users around the world. The multi-year partnership launches Autograph’s live entertainment arrival in NFT collectibles and experiences, and will officially kick off on March 25 at BUKU Music and Art Project in New Orleans. The Autograph experience at BUKU will include a graffiti artist auction featuring eight artists’ works as NFTs and attendees will also be able to create their festival poster minted as an NFT onsite, and will redeem commemorative NFTs after the event.

Dillon Rosenblatt, CEO of Autograph, said: “Festival culture creates an opportunity to build and curate communities at scale through Web 3 technology; our goal is to create an experience that lives digitally and physically to enhance the festival attendees’ overall experience. We are thrilled to kick-off our partnership with AEG Presents through an interactive experience at BUKU defined by celebrating the connection between art and technology.”

Brady, for his part, has been advertising and marketing Autograph via his social media accounts after setting the world on fire with the announcement he’s coming back for another NFL football season. See a sample below.