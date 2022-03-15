The Avengers Dr. Strange – Benedict Cumberbatch Pledges to Take Ukrainian Refugees Into His Own Home

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Benedict Cumberbatch has pledged to take part in the United Kingdom (UK) government’s “Homes for Ukraine” program and house refugees.

Michael Gove, Housing and Communities Secretary announced the program on Sunday (March 13), which will allow British households and organizations to house refugees from the war-torn country of Ukraine, receiving government funding when assisting Ukrainian refugees for six months. In his announcement, Gove said British people had “opened their hearts” and hoped many will also open their homes and take in the displaced Ukrainian people.

Ukrainians will be able to live and work in the UK for up to three years under the program, with “full and unrestricted access to benefits, healthcare, employment, and other support”. Those offering a place to stay will receive a tax-free monthly payment of £350 ($457) which will not affect benefit entitlements or council tax status.

While walking the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards in London, Cumberbatch wore a Ukraine badge and told Sky News as reported by nme: “It is a really shocking time to be a European, two and a half hours’ flight away from Ukraine, and it’s something that hangs over all of us. He added: “Everyone needs to do as much as they can. There’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself.”

“We all need to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a haven here for people who are suffering.” – Benedict Cumberbatch

Communities Secretary Michael Gove told MPs Ukrainians will be able to live and work in the UK for up to three years under the scheme, with “full and unrestricted access to benefits, healthcare, employment, and other support”. Those offering a place to stay will receive a tax-free monthly payment of £350 which will not affect benefit entitlements or council tax status.