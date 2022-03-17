Jussie Smollett Released From Chicago Jail On Appeal After Just 6 Days

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Actor Jussie Smollett has been released from jail on appeal after serving just 6 days out of his 150 day sentence for staging a hate crime against himself in January 2019.

On Wednesday, an appellate court determined that Smollett should be free while he worked to prepare an appeal and he walked out of the Cook County Jail yester at approximately 8PM according to multiple media sources.

He was released due to the nonviolent nature of his offenses but he was required to post a personal recognizance bond of $150,000 and attend court dates to obtain his release.

In addition to his jail sentence, Smollett is required to pay $150,000 in restitution and penalties to the City of Chicago.

“We are pleased that sensationalism and politics will be put aside and we can finally have an intellectual discussion about our laws with our esteemed appellate court,” Smollett’s attorney, Nenye Uche told The Washington Post in a statement.