The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Says It Won’t Drop Dolly Parton’s Nomination

(CelebrityAccess) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has declined Dolly Parton’s request to drop her nomination this year.

In a statement posted to the Rock Hall’s social media, the Rock Hall Foundation said:

All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of her fans around the world.

From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music has impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.

Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 for the class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony.

We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Earlier this week, Parton announced that while she was honored and flattered by her nomination but felt she had not earned the “right” to be included in the class of 2022.